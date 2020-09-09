Parents turn in juveniles after series of burglaries in Dickson City and Throop

DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – Two arrests have been made in a string of burglaries in Lackawanna County. Police have charged two juveniles for several crimes that have taken place in the last week.

Dickson City and Throop police departments have been investigating a string of burglaries which include theft from a motor vehicle and criminal mischief. They posted pictures Wednesday morning. It only took a few hours before the parents turned their children in to the police.

The most recent burglaries were at Main Street Bagel in Dickson City and an attempted burglary in Throop at Junior’s Convenience Store, Both happening Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Surveillance photos captured the two individuals at Junior’s. The owner tells Eyewitness News that one of them is holding a piece of a “parking curb,” which was used to try and break the front door.

“The window did not break because there was a sign in back of the window. After they did not gain entry an alarm sounded and they ran,” says Chief Andy Kerecman, of Throop police department.

“I hope it’s not becoming a constant thing, otherwise we need to move. I have faith in the police that they’re going to figure out who did it and hopefully arrests are made,” says Mary Stein, from Dickson City.

Mary Stein lives a block from the third burglary that happened on Monday at Dickson Mini Mart.

The individual ran off with money, cigarettes, and more according to an employee at the store.

“I know there was a bit of a foot pursuit with them through the wooded area. Don’t need them getting hurt, don’t need an officer getting hurt, don’t need these crimes to keep happening,” says Chief William Bilinski, Dickson City police department.

That foot pursuit happened in Throop Wednesday morning. More than a dozen pictures were made public by both departments on Facebook, in which it only took hours before the parents of the two juveniles saw them, recognized their clothing and turned their children into authorities.

“Parents recognized the kids sneaking out after hours and its a hard thing for parents to do, but they did the right thing and they wanted to get their kids some help in this mini crime spree,” says Chief Bilinski.

The two teens have been charged with the burglaries, theft from a motor vehicle, and other related charges through the juvenile system.