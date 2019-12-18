Multi-Vehicle Crash Closes Interstate 80 in Central PA

UPDATE: 4:15 PM Update: Interstate 80 remains closed between Interstate 180 in Northumberland County and Exit 178 (Lock Haven) in Clinton County due to multiple crashes as a result of a snow squall with whiteout conditions. A detour using Route 220 and Interstate 180 is in effect.

LOCK HAVEN, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is alerting motorists that I-80 is closed in both directions between the 178/220 North/Lock Haven exit in Clinton County and the 212B/I-180 West/Williamsport exit in Northumberland County due to a multiple vehicle crash.

Eastbound traffic heading toward Williamsport is being directed off I-80 at exit 178 and will follow a detour using Route 220 to I-180 before reconnecting with Interstate 80 at the Williamsport interchange.

Westbound traffic heading toward Lock Haven is being directed off I-80 at the 212B/I-180 West/Williamsport exit and will follow a detour using I-180 to Route 220 before reconnecting with I-80 at Williamsport.

This closure is expected to be in effect for several hours. PennDOT will issue an update when the closure has been lifted.

