SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A two-car crash sends one person to the hospital and shuts down a busy Scranton Street during the morning commute.

This happened at the intersection of Mulberry Street and Madison Avenue.

Police say one of the vehicles ran a red light, leading to the crash.

The person who was taken to the hospital is expected to be okay. Mulberry Street is open again.