Mudslide impacting Monroe County residents

ROSS TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Neighbors in a quiet Monroe County community around a lake were expecting to get some rain from Tropical Storm Isaias but they were not expecting the high ground next to them to come crashing in.

Residents around Saylorsburg, Ross Township are seeing varying levels of damage. Roads are littered with mud and standing water while backyards are under the creek that once neighbored them.

Neighborhoods like Blue Mountain Village have maintenance crews that will help clean up the road around the lake for residents, but those same residents remain concerned about the extent of damage in and beyond their community.

Eyewitness News will provide more information as it becomes available.

