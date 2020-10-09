Mrs. T’s celebrates National Pierogi Day

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Mrs. T’s Pierogies was celebrating National Pierogi Day the best way they know how- by giving a way free pierogies!

The family-owned business gave away 120,000 pierogies for free. The giveaway started at midnight where people could claim a coupon online for a free box.

All 10,000 coupons were gone before 9:30 a.m Thursday, proving how much people love celebrating with America’s largest producer of frozen pierogies.

“They’re enjoying it, they are having fun with it, which is what it’s all about for us. So I am very happy that they’ve been able to embrace the good nature of having a National Pierogi Day,” owner Tom Twardzik said.

Mrs. T’s Pierogies has been celebrating the day for 12 years now.