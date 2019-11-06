Moylan re-elected to third term as Schuylkill County Coroner

NEW PHILADELPHIA, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two-term Republican incumbent Schuylkill County Coroner David Moylan will serve a third term in office.

Saying it would be a loss of historic proportions had he been defeated, two-term Republican incumbent Schuylkill County Coroner David Moylan will serve a third term in office.

Doc Moylan joined Eyewitness News Reporter Mark Hiller Live on Eyewitness News at 11 shortly after he learned he won re-election. He said science won over seance. He also talked about some of the claims made against him during the election. He said he always treated his office and his duties with the utmost respect.

Earlier Tuesday night, Eyewitness News stopped at Deb Detwiler’s post-election gathering. She was optimistic early as two of the first precincts reporting showed her holding a brief lead.

She became a deputy coroner under Moylan in 2014 but hasn’t worked with him in the last year and a half following some of the claims she made. Eyewitness News asked her what she hoped for the office of Schuylkill County Coroner going forward.

“Ultimately my goal is that the families are treated with the utmost dignity and respect from what’s going on and provided the compassion and sympathy for their loved ones and that their loved one is treated properly first and foremost,” Detweiler said.

Detweiler said she will continue working in the Schuylkill County Tax Assessors office and continue serving as a deputy corner in Berks County but said she will not work again with Dr. Moylan.

