Movie director reflects on work to get movie to the big screen

(WBRE/WYOU) — A Shavertown native who got to see his film hit the big screen is back in town.

Dan Madison Savage spent the last six years writing and directing the movie Them That Follow, a drama/thriller exploring the religious practice of handling rattlesnakes during church worship.

The movie hit more than 200 theaters last week and premiered Friday at the Cinemark in Moosic. Eyewitness News caught up with Savage who says anything is possible with a little hard work.

“No matter where you grow up, no matter how far away from Los Angeles or New York City, two of the more common hubs, you can make this happen,” Savage said.

Them That Follow made its debut at the Sundance Film Festival in Utah in January.