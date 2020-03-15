Move Out Day at King’s College

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Move Out Day came early for students at King’s College in Wilkes-Barre.

With schools closing due to coronavirus, King’s students were asked to leave campus by 3 p.m. Saturday afternoon. They will be off beginning next Thursday until at least after Easter break.

Students will take online classes until further notice. Some people traveled from Massachusetts to help family and friends move out.

“Some of us living farther away had to extend that period slightly because they only let us know only earlier this week,” King’s College junior Amir Kazemi said.

“You know we have until today to let them out so as soon as he got in from his flight, we drove down here and we’re packing him up and we’re going to be home tonight,” Erik Sviokla of Massachusetts said.

King’s College has announced it will offer pro-rated refunds or credits based on a student’s individual situation for housing and meal plans.