GILBERTON, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A Schuylkill County community is mourning the loss of its long-time mayor.

Mary Lou Hannon, who served the Borough of Gilberton for two decades, died on Thursday.

Hannon lead Gilberton through a serious Main Street flood problem in June, as well as previous borough floods and a former Gilberton Police Chief Controversy.

Borough Council has 30 days to appoint someone to fill-out the remainder of Hannon’s term.