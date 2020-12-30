Mountain Top residents rally to support Wright Twp. Police Chief

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A community rally is underway in the Mountain Top area of Luzerne County in support of a police chief who was told last week that he was being demoted.

Eyewitness News first told you yesterday about the controversy surrounding Wright Township Police Chief Royce Engler.











The people in vehicles outside the Wright Township municipal building were there to support Chief Engler. They do not want him to be demoted or even possibly lose his job. They came as a show of support because the township supervisors are holding a virtual meeting right now. It started at 5 p.m. and they are expected to discuss the fate of Chief Engler.

Engler has been a member of the Wright Township police force for 42 years. Working his way up through the ranks, he was promoted to chief 8 years ago. He told Eyewitness News that last week, a township supervisor — a member of the three person majority — told him that his contract was not being renewed. He says he was not given any reason for the demotion.

Word quickly spread through the Mountain Top community and people started lining up to support the chief. In fact, a petition drive was started online and it’s already gathered several thousand names.

Right now, the supervisors are holding a virtual meeting. We reached out to the supervisors yesterday for comment on this matter. Our calls were not returned.

We will have more details about what transpires at that meeting on Eyewitness News at 6 p.m.