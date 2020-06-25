Mountain Top man sentenced in money laundering scheme

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – Jonathan Jacome, 30, has been sentenced to 14 years in prison for money laundering conspiracy.

According to United States Attorney David J. Freed, Jacome was a leader and organizer

in a sophisticated scheme that used stolen identities to file fraudulent tax returns in 2011 and

2012, and obtained over $7.7 million in fraudulent federal tax refunds.

The release states Jacome opened three check cashing businesses in Luzerne County solely to carry out the fraud scheme, and through which he processed the fraudulently obtained Treasury checks.

Jacome pleaded guilty to a single count of money laundering conspiracy. As part of that agreement, Jacome admitted that he committed the crimes of theft of public money, wire fraud, and bank fraud.

Jacome also conspired with others to present false testimony to a federal grand jury

investigating the scheme. The testimony was intended to hide the fact that Jacome

used stolen funds to purchase a house in Mountain Top.

Judge Mariani cited the widespread scope of the criminal activity, the degree of

dishonesty involved during the scheme and after, and the extensive and intricate efforts to

conceal the crimes in imposing the 169-month sentence. Jacome was also ordered to pay over

$7.7 million in restitution and must forfeit certain properties acquired with stolen funds.