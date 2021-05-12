Mount Pocono Council calls for mayor’s resignation after he allegedly removed paperwork

MOUNT POCONO, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The mayor of Mount Pocono Borough is facing calls for his resignation after council members say he was seen going into the borough building and rifling through paperwork.

“Mayor Penn needs to resign so we can stop the division, we can stop the controversy, we can stop the high school antics,” former council member Matthew Hensel told Eyewitness News.

Hensel is among those calling for Michael Penn’s resignation after he says borough building security footage showed the mayor going though papers.

“It showed the mayor going in and removing some documents. The more I thought about it, no one knows what he took, if he put it back or what’s really going on,” retired vice president Jeff Woehrle said.

Ten current and former Mount Pocono Borough Council Members signed a letter calling for Penn’s resignation.

Former council president Claudette Williams says Mayor Penn removed the audio from the March 4 meeting during which she was removed as president. The meeting has no clear minutes recorded.

“The tape was removed. We’ve been asking about it. He told us he gave it to a court reporter to be transcribed. That has not been done. We got a copy back of that recording and it sounded like the chipmunks,” Williams said.

Williams says Penn admitted to removing the audio. She says he also removed one of his mayoral election opponent’s paperwork and replaced it with his own.

In a statement, Penn said that he did not remove any documents from the borough building but rather copied it to inform the council of the inconsistencies in their work.

“Several discrepancies brought to light… The need to investigate incomplete work, and as members

of council and the Mayor have a legal and fiduciary responsibility to taxpayers to oversee and

protect their taxpayer dollars, I copied documents to inform borough council (with their

support) of discrepancies and inconsistencies in work being completed,” the statement reads, in part.

Eyewitness News reporter Nicole Rogers has an interview scheduled with Penn for Thursday.