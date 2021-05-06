Mount Pocono Borough mayor speaks out after car hits rock-climbing business

MOUNT POCONO BOROUGH, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The mayor of Mount Pocono Borough is speaking out about traffic after an SUV plowed another vehicle through a local business Wednesday night.

Eyewitness News first brought this story to you Wednesday night when an SUV lost control and hit a parked car and rammed both vehicles into Pocono Rocks. Mayor Michael Penn says Route 611 has been an issue for Monroe County for years.

He says he’s tried several times to get more safety measures on this busy highway, but has been denied every time.

“You can’t put speed bumps on a state road, you can’t put stop signs. Our state senator said you will never see a stop sign or red light there because there’s a hill. Well, Scranton has hills,” Mayor Penn said.

The affected business was scheduled to reopen Thursday but Route 611 was busy with traffic whizzing past when Eyewitness News stopped by.