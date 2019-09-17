Mount Carmel man dies after head-on collision in Schuylkill County

BARRY TWP., SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A violent collision on Deep Creek Road leaves a Mount Carmel man dead.

Police say 30-year-old Jesse Miller, of Mount Carmel, died after his vehicle the center lane on Deep Creek Road and struck a vehicle driven by 44-year-old John Neumeister head-on before eventually coming to rest in a grassy area on the side of the road.

Miller was not wearing a seat-belt at the time of the crash and died of his injuries at the hospital. Neumeister was wearing a seat-belt and escaped the wreck unharmed.