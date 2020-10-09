Mount Carmel Area School District cancels varsity football game due to hazing and bullying investigation

MOUNT CARMEL, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Mount Carmel Area School District has announced that they are canceling and forfeiting their varsity football game that was scheduled to be played at Warrior Run this Saturday in response to an ongoing investigation of alleged hazing and bullying by members of the team.

They say the incident occurred off the district campus. The investigation is confidential and no further information has been made public at this time. They also said “additional team and player consequences may be warranted.”