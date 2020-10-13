Mount Carmel Area School District cancels remainder of football season

MOUNT CARMEL, NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Tuesdsay, the Mount Carmel Area School District announced it is cancelling the remainder of the varsity football season.

According to the district, this decision was in response to an ongoing investigation dealing with hazing allegations involving members of the football team.

“This is obviously a heartbreaking decision,” school officials wrote in a press release. “Moving forward, we will continue to provide resources and counseling to all those that are impacted.”

School district officials say they will also continue to implement and research best practices to educate the community on the impacts of hazing.

No other information has been provided by the district at this time.