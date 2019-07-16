Mount Airy Donations

PARADISE TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Some Monroe County nonprofits were getting some much-needed money this afternoon.

Mount Airy Casino and Resort handed out 230,000 dollars in checks as part of the casino’s charitable Mount Airy Foundation. After enjoying a nice lunch in the new event center the nonprofits like the Salvation Army, YMCA and the Pocono Center for the arts all took home donations.

“The money is used to promote the learning and the concept that we’re working on mainly to bring in performers and have the local talent participate with them,” said Skip Scheetz, President Pocono Center for the Arts.

“We believe the local community has supported us and we believe in supporting them and giving back to the community that’s given us so much” noted Todd Greenberg, G.M. And C.O.O. Mount Airy Casino and Resort

The money handed out today comes from a portion of the casino’s profits. The resort has donated nearly 400,000 dollars to nonprofits in the county the past three years.