Mount Airy Casino to reopen on June 22

MOUNT POCONO, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) After suspending operations on March 17 due to coronavirus mitigation efforts, Mount Airy Casino is reopening its doors on Monday, June 22.

Pending Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board approval, the casino has a scheduled reopening time of 12:00 PM on June 22.

“We have made a commitment to providing our guests with the highest standards of cleanliness and safety,” said Glenn Cademartori, Vice President of Marketing at Mount Airy Casino Resort.

“The safety and well-being of our team members and guests are our top priority and we are confident that the measures in place will ensure a safe, clean, and enjoyable experience for all. In working with the PGCB and regional healthcare professionals, we have implemented a multitude of new policies and procedures that will keep everyone safe but still allow them to experience the many things they love about our resort,” said Cademartori.

According to the release from Mt. Airy, all guests and staff will be required to wear masks while on property. Hand sanitizing stations can be found throughout the property and installed plexiglass dividers have been installed at all “transactional locations.”

Mount Airy will be limiting restaurants and gaming floor capacity to 50% occupancy until further notice.

The casino also implemented new safety protocols and procedures, which can be found by clicking here.