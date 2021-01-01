Mount Airy Casino to reopen January 4

PARADISE TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – After being closed for three weeks, a popular casino in our area will once again be open for business.

Mount Airy Casino Resort suspended all business on December 12 following COVID-19 restrictions put in place by Governor Tom Wolf.

But now they now say their doors will reopen on January 4, after the governor announced fewer mitigation efforts going forward. Officials say the doors will open at 8 a.m. on Monday.

The resort will continue to operate at 50% capacity and will be maintaining social distancing guidelines.

All guests are also required to wear masks.