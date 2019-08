WEST BRUNSWICK TOWNSHIP, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle and a box-truck in Schuylkill County.

The wreck happened on State Route 61 in West Brunswick Township. State Police say 61-year-old Gary Purcell was on his motorcycle when the driver of the truck attempted to make a U-turn. Purcell tried to swerve to avoid the truck but hit it and became pinned underneath.

Is is unclear if charges will be filed at this time.