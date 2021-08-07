Motorcycle ride in Scranton benefits veterans

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An annual benefit was Saturday to help those who have served.

The Gino J. Merli Veterans’ Center Memorial Ride was held today at the Electric City Harley-Davidson in Scranton. About 75 riders attended the event with the proceeds going towards the Veterans’ Center, allowing the residents to participate in activities during the year.

Music, food and drinks, and activities, including a petting a zoo, were offered. After a year and a half of COVID, the veterans were happy to be out again.

“It’s important to the veterans. The veterans look forward to this. Like I said, with COVID, it has been rough and they look forward to this. This is the first time they have been out for a year and a half,” Veterans Center employee Janice McAllister said.

This was the second annual event of its kind.