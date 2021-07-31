Motorcycle ride at Pocono Raceway benefits the community

LONG POND, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Not racecars, but motorcycles tackled the Tricky Triangle this weekend.

The annual Pocono Raceway Motorcycle Ride took place Saturday in Monroe County. Riders across the commonwealth came to ride on the track as well as indulge in a surf and turf meal.

The ride started at Pocono Mountain Harley-Davidson in Tannersville, then went to the track for a few laps and then back to the motorcycle business.

“Well for are family, it’s giving back to the community and our employees are involved. It’s just a great thing to do, you know? We see a lot of suffering and we hope that what we do helps the community,” Pocono Mountain Harley-Davidson president Jim Schlier said.

Benefits from the event went to Valor, the Pennsylvania State Police’s camp cadet, and the Stroud Area Regional Police Department.