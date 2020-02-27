Motorcycle club fire ruled arson, man charged

HEPBURN TOWNSHIP, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Officials say a man is in custody after allegedly starting a fire that destroyed the Road Knights Motorcycle Club in Hepburn Township earlier in the month.

Old Lycoming Township Police say 41-year-old Damon Millington of Cogan Station admitted to starting the fire which happened on February 9, 2020.

Police say that shortly after beginning their investigation, family members of Millington’s girlfriend came forward with evidence that Millington set the fire. They also alleged that “Millington had choked and terrorized his girlfriend, because he told her about the fire, and was afraid she would tell authorities”.

Investigators say that Millington confessed to starting the fire and “stated his reason was that he had heard things from inmates in prison, he was mad about what he heard.” He allegedly “wanted to get mementos for his girlfriend as a prize for what he had done”.

Millington was arraigned on multiple felony counts including arson. He was denied bail and is in Lycoming County Prison ahead of a preliminary hearing scheduled for March 4.