Motor vehicle violation leads to drug bust in West Pittston

WEST PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A man is in the Luzerne County Correctional Facility after a motor vehicle violation leads to a drug bust in West Pittston.

Police observed Dustin Leonard leave a known drug house, in which a person was wanted for a parole violation. After committing a motor vehicle violation, officers pulled Leonard over and observed drug paraphernalia in plain sight.

Leonard admitted to having narcotics in the vehicle and a search revealed a digital scale, multiple cell phones, and narcotics that were packaged for sale. Leonard was arrested and taken to Luzerne County Correctional Facility.