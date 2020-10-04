Mother, son sentenced to prison terms in road rage case

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. (AP) — A mother and her son have been sentenced to prison terms in shots fired at another driver during what police characterized as road rage in northeastern Pennsylvania four years ago.

The (Wilkes-Barre) Citizens’ Voice reports that 69-year-old Donna Sherbin and 30-year-old Charles Sherbin were convicted last month of aggravated assault and related charges. A Luzerne County judge sentenced both Friday to terms of 18 months to 12 years in prison.

Prosecutors alleged that in October 2016, Donna Sherbin began following the victim and Charles Sherbin fired several shots.