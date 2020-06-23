Mother of victim in Edwardsville shooting death speaks out

EDWARDSVILLE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Fast-moving developments Tuesday night in a Luzerne County homicide investigation.

State police searched an apartment and vehicle located near the scene of the crime in Edwardsville. It’s where 29-year-old John Robert Evans was shot to death and another man was wounded.



Photos of John Robert Evans

Eyewitness News first reported word of the search on PaHomepage and Eyewitness News at 11 this morning. State troopers say this is an active and intense investigation.

They won’t comment on a possible arrest, only to say it’s moving in the right direction. The victim’s mother tells Eyewitness News she will not stop fighting for justice for her son.

“I’m thinking about positive things hoping that they catch this guy as soon as possible,” said Heather Evans, the victim’s mother.

Heather Evans reacted to the news that state police were back in the neighborhood where her 29-year-old son was shot to death. Investigators say John Robert Evans and another man were sitting in an SUV in a parking lot at the Hill Top Apartments during the early morning hours of June 6th when a man approached the vehicle, talked with Evans briefly and then opened fire.

Evans died at the scene and his passenger, 26-year-old Eli Quadree Smith, suffered non-life threatening injuries. Evans says her son did not to deserve to die in such a violent way.

“John is a people person. He loves everybody. He really loved his family and I really don’t know why somebody would want to do something like this to him,” said Heather Evans.





Police can be seen carrying evidence out of the building to a police van and searching a nearby car.

State troopers searched an apartment in building number 511 and a car that was parked in front of the apartment. Evans appealed to anyone who might help bring her son’s killer to justice.

“I just want to say if you know any whereabouts about this guy who done this to my son, know any information please come forward. It’s very important. We really need to catch this guy so he’s off the street — so so he don’t wind up doing this to someone else,” said Heather Evans.

State troopers are not saying why they were searching the apartment and the car. Eyewitness News was told the search warrant should be made public later today or tomorrow.

A $2,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.