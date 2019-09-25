Mother of teen shot over weekend speaks about shooting

(WBRE/WYOU) — The mother of a 15-year-old girl killed in a shooting in Exeter on Saturday is speaking out.

At 3 p.m. Saturday, police were called to the scene at Aster Court to respond to a shooting. It was later revealed that 15-year-old Emily Winburn was shot and later pronounced dead. Her mother, Jane Maconeghy, is speaking to Eyewitness News about this tragedy.

“Yesterday, she was supposed to start school. I woke up thinking she was still here. It was all a nightmare. I go to wake her up for school and the reality hit me. I just…I just lost it,” Maconeghy said.

When Maconeghy first got the call from the hospital, she thought it was a joke and had to call again.

“It wasn’t a joke. That’s when I was like…my mind was wrapped around what happened here?” Maconeghy said.

According to Maconeghy, her daughter was in Exeter hanging out with friends when the shooting happened. She says she spoke with the person who allegedly pulled the trigger.

“She told me it was an accident. She was swirling the gun around her finger and it fell on the ground and the gun went off, but I’ve been told by a lot of people it’s impossible,” Maconeghy said.

Maconeghy still believed her daughter was alive as she headed to the hospital.

“And here before I found out I’m thinking oh she suffered, that she was alive for that whole time. She was suffering all that pain and then the detective said it was a fatal gunshot. It was a close-range that shot her right in the chest,” Maconeghy said.

Emily Winburn’s family is still reeling from the shock of the news.

“I cried and cried. I said ‘No no. Somebody’s joking. Somebody’s kidding. Is she okay? What’s going on’?” Sherri Maxfield, Winburn’s aunt said.

Winburn’s family is grateful for the overwhelming community support.

“There’s a lot of nice people out there. And I was like my heart is warm and happy that people actually care to make sure she gets a proper burial,” Maconeghy said.