Mother helps nab alleged child predator

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – Luzerne County detectives say a mother helped nab a suspected internet child predator and it all had to do with her keeping a close eye on her 12-year-old daughter’s social media sites.

Shane Torpey is locked up at the Luzerne County Prison because police say that a mother is vigilant when it comes to her daughter’s social media posts. Investigators say this case could have had a tragic outcome had it not been for her actions.

“I was astounded I was ready to cry. I was like who is this guy to even write to a 12-year-old girl?” said the girl’s mother.

This mother from Luzerne County says she could not believe what she was seeing when she checked her 12-year-old daughter’s cell phone.

“We check the phone periodically during the week. We have a rule in the house when you walk in from school you are to give us the phone,” the mother said.

Investigators say 35-year-old Shane Torpey from Watertown New York was trying to connect with the girl on the social media site ‘Snapchat” and wanted to set up a meeting.

The girl’s mother told us, “He asked her her age. She said to him you first. He said 25 and sent a picture to her of himself. She said well I’m 12 and then he wrote age is a number that’s very alarming to me.”

She immediately called law enforcement who set up a sting operation. They posed as the 12-year-old girl online. Torpey traveled from Watertown, New York to Luzerne County where he was arrested.

Shane Torpey is seen being led into Luzerne County Central Court Wednesday morning for his preliminary hearing.

“There are predators who are searching for our children. They will continue to do that because parents aren’t checking and being vigilant and looking at their devices. In this case the mom did exactly what we teach other parents to do. Because of her due diligence we were able to catch this predator,” said Luzerne County Detective Chaz Balogh.

And detectives say Torpey was out on bail after being charged for allegedly stalking a 14-year-old girl online in New York state.

Torpey only said “no comment” when given the chance to say something by Eyewitness News.

“It runs through my mind if I wouldn’t have checked it. If I didn’t check her phone what could have happened. He could have met her, he could have picked her up, we wouldn’t have even realized it,” the girl’s mother added.

Detective Balogh says all too often he sees child predators meeting up with young kids, meetings that might have been prevented had somebody been keeping an eye on their social media posts.

Torpey still faces similar charges in New York State. He remains locked up tonight without bail.