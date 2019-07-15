Mother continues the quest to find her missing son

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County woman is still searching for answers in the disappearance of her 28-year-old son.

Yiear West vanished nearly three years ago in Wilkes-Barre. His mom remains determined to find out what happened.

“A lot of people say you need closure. No, I want my son back,” Yiear’s mother, Lisa Patterson said, talking to us from her Academy Street home, with a photo Yiear hanging nearby.

“I gotta keep moving forward,” Patterson says. “I gotta keep putting his name out here. Somebody knows the answers. Where is her? What happened to him?”

Patterson doesn’t have many answers, but she does know part of the timeline.

On the afternoon of December 9th, 2016, she says a then 28-year-old Yiear left work at Outback Steakhouse. He went missing after walking about two miles to a convenient store on Coal Street, where security footage captured him entering the store. He didn’t have a cell phone with him.

“Most parents know their children. He wouldn’t leave. He wouldn’t do this, especially to me, because he knows I’m a worry wort,” Patterson said.

Darlene Magdalinski founded a non-profit called, United We Stand, Divided We Fall. She reached out to Yiear’s mother after hearing his story.

“It hit my heart and it touched me, and I was like, we really need to do something about this,” Magdalinski said.

Darlene invited Patterson to set up a booth and distribute missing posters during a community event Saturday.

“Let’s get some closure for his mom, his family, and the community as a whole,” Magdalinski said.

Yiear leaves behind two children.

If you have any information to share with authorities, please contact Wilkes-Barre Police or dial 911. You don’t have to leave your name.