Mother charged for death of infant child

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A mother is facing charges after the death of her 3-week-old son in November 2019.

Police say the investigation revealed Rebecca Hallock, 37, of Scranton caused the death of her 3-week-old son when she co-slept with the infant while she was under the influence of drugs.

A blood test showed Hallock had methamphetamine and THC in her system at the time of the incident.

An autopsy of the infant was performed and a forensic pathologist ruled the cause of death as “compatible with mechanical asphyxia due to co-sleeping with parent” and the manner of death was ruled accidental.

According to the affidavit, Hallock stated that something similar happened in 2017 when she was sleeping with her 1-month-old child and when she woke up the child had suffocated.

Hallock has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, reckless endangerment of another person, and endangering welfare of children.