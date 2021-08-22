Mother and son search for newlyweds who aided son after car accident

MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Kelli Reeves is looking for the bride who sprang into action when Reeves’ son Canyon crashed his car near Winona Lakes in Monroe County.

18-year-old Canyon Reeves lost control of his car when he was driving home from work in the rain late Friday night. He waved down an oncoming car for help and out jumped a bride and groom who had just left their wedding.





Canyon says the bride told him she was a nurse. Holding her wedding dress to avoid getting muddy, she ran out in the rain and checked him for injuries.

He says the bride, the groom and two other members of their bridal party called 911 and kept him calm while they waited for first responders. Canyon is okay, but amid all the commotion he couldn’t remember their names.

Kelli Reeves posted to Facebook hoping to find the people who helped him so she and Canyon could tell them thank you!

