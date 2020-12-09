Mother and son charged with animal cruelty in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A terrible story of alleged animal abuse.

Dead, possibly mutilated animals, all discovered in a Carbondale apartment. And a mother and son are charged with the crime.

Neighbors who live across the street from the home say they were horrified when they found out what was going on behind closed doors.

“It was very alarming and concerning to think that something like that was going on across the street from our house and we had no idea,” neighbor Camryn Perri said.

Police arrested a mother and son for aggravated cruelty to animals, cruelty to animals and neglect of animals. According to police reports, Linda and Matthew Davis were staying at a motel for the last couple months and had left three chickens and two cats in their Carbondale apartment.

All animals were found dead after a neighbor reported it. The officer on scene said there was garbage and feces around the apartment and saw the remains of a cat that appeared to be decapitated.

A Luzerne County Humane Society officer said that one cat had begun eating the other who died of starvation. Police also say the chickens were in cages wired shut. One neighbor who did not want to be named, said as an animal lover, it’s heartbreaking to hear that animals had been suffering across the street.

“I just think it’s terrible. If you can’t care for the animal you really shouldn’t have them,” the neighbor said.

According to police paperwork, Linda Davis stated to investigators she had surgery in early October and could not take care of the animals. Matthew Davis told investigators they did not have adequate transportation to go to the house and take care of them.

But Perri who lives across the street says it’s no excuse. She says she was home when her neighbors were arrested.

“I don’t think under any circumstance is that okay. We’d always find some kind of option, we’d even go over and feed them if they needed the help with that,” Perri said.

Neighbors tell us they’ve seen police at this apartment several times. In the affidavit, police stated this apartment, 48 Archbald Street, was no living condition for any human or animal.

Linda and Matthew Davis are out of jail tonight after posting $20,000 bail.