(WBRE/WYOU) — Mosquito treatment trucks were rolling through Lackawanna County Tuesday night.

It’s all in an effort to fight mosquitoes and West Nile Virus and it comes after a single mosquito randomly tested came back positive in Scranton’s Robinson Park.

The spraying started around 8:30 in Scranton’s East Mountain section with the goal of reducing populations of mosquitoes capable of transmitting West Nile Virus.

The product being used has a very low toxicity to mammals.