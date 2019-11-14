Morse Family Speaks Out

SUGARLOAF TWP., LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The family of a Luzerne County man who police say was murdered by his son is speaking out.

59-year-old Bill Morse from Sugarloaf Township went missing in June 2018. His son William was charged this week with his murder. The details of this crime, the allegations, as laid out by state police investigators are shocking. Eyewitness News spoke with Bill Morse’s brother, the uncle of the accused. He says the entire family is still trying to come to grips with all of this.

28-year-old William Morse was led into district court Tuesday, charged with the homicide of his father, William Morse. Investigators say they found a suicide note allegedly written by the younger Morse admitting that he bludgeoned his father to death and then burned his body. Human bones were found on the Morse property in Sugarloaf Township.

“The details were horrific. Heartbreaking,” Bob Morse said.

Bob Morse, who we first interviewed along with his sister back in September, lives in the Philadelphia area. We spoke via telephone.

“We were shocked at the findings you know. We’re just hopeful that the investigation continues to move forward. Justice is served for my brother,” Bob Morse said.

State troopers say William Morse did everything he could to cover up the murder and then tried to drain his father’s financial assets, including a trust fund containing some $7 million. Bob Morse never believed his brother just walked away from his life.

“It didn’t feel right from the get-go. Unfortunately, this is what the outcome is and hopefully, we get justice for Billy in the future,” Bob Morse said.

Morse says he and other family members just want this nightmare to end.

“We’re getting through it. It does bring some closure to the whole family. It is difficult,” Bob Morse said.

Bob Yevak was a good friend of Bill Morse. He was with Morse just days before he went missing.

“He talked so well about his family all the time to me. He had great respect for everybody. I just hope justice is served. I can’t believe you could do something like that to your dad. No one is deserving of anything like that,” Yevak said.

Bob Morse did not want to comment on the fact that his nephew is charged with the murder. He simply wants justice for his brother.

William Morse will have a preliminary hearing on November 19th. If convicted, he could face life in prison or possibly even the death penalty. Prosecutors have not yet said if they believe this is a capital case.