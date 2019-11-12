Morning Mess!

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) The winter weather caused unsafe driving conditions across Northeastern And Central Pennsylvania throughout the morning. Eyewitness News Reporter, Anja Whitehead found a number of cars off the road in Lackawanna County.

As the rain quickly turned into snow this was the scene this morning along the Morgan Highway in South Abington Township.

“On my way to work, Springville Tunkhannock Area. And the little car just couldn’t make it and I just eventually came off the side of the road. Waiting on a friend with a strap to get me out,” Said John Loury of Scranton.

Keith Nielsen wasn’t as lucky. The slippery roads slid his car into a pole.

“There was a lot of oncoming traffic and this incline right here just took me into the outside of the road. I tried to hit my breaks but it just slid for about 50 feet into the pole,” noted Keith Nielsen of Tunkhannock.

The weather leaving its mark on dozens of school districts like nearby Clark Summit Elementary which was on a 2-hr delay. But snow is always expected from drivers this time of the year.

“Something I’m used to but first snow you know? And all the traffic out here is kind of rough and the roads weren’t this clear yet” added, Neilsen.

We asked drivers who have some mishaps on the road this morning if they had advice for other drivers. This is what they had to say.

“When you lose control, steer into the turn, pump the breaks, don’t get on the breaks, and know your limitations. Know what your vehicle can do” added Loury.

“Just look out for oncoming traffic. They like to hog up both sides sometimes” added Nielsen. Though the snow has now stopped.. It’s still important to drive slowly on the roads with these slippery and potentially icy conditions