More western counties move into yellow phase

(WBRE/WYOU) — 13 additional western counties in the commonwealth will move into the yellow phase.

That means the stay at home order is lifted and some businesses can reopen. However, they must follow the guidelines issued by the CDC on how various institutions can safely reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The agency posted several one-page “decision tools” on its website that provide brief checklists on what places need to think about before reopening. There are pages for schools, workplaces, bars and restaurants, camps, child care programs and mass transit systems.

For example, workplaces need to consider if reopening will be consistent with state law and if they can protect employees at higher risk. If they answer no to either question, then they should not reopen. Many of the guidelines include social distancing, regulating the number of people who can be inside, and practicing smart hygiene and cleaning practices.

For the full guidelines, click here.