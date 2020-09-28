More than a dozen car break-ins overnight in Moosic

MOOSIC, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Residents woke up to find more than a dozen vehicles were broken into overnight in a Lackawanna County community. Some had cash and electronics stolen.

Monday night, police in Moosic are sending a message to people who live there and the person behind it all. This comes after three vehicles were broken into on Greenwood Avenue last week.

Now from Sunday night, it appears the individual went around four different streets at about 2:00 a.m. Monday morning. Police officers still need help finding the person who committed the crimes.

Locked or unlocked, more than a dozen cars were targeted in Moosic. Cash or anything of value, stolen in the early morning hours.

“Tablet from my glove compartment and cash and some loose change, silver change. Nothing else that I found,” Stacy Kennedy said.

Early Monday morning Kennedy’s boyfriend found her tanning lotion in the yard. She knew something was not right.

“I grabbed my keys and ran out the door, I looked in my car and everything was all over the place and at that point I knew somebody had broken into the car,” Kennedy said.

Kennedy’s camera captured the guy in the act. Her boyfriend did not feel comfortable sharing the video with Eyewitness News, but our Eyewitness News reporter watched it and it shows a male exiting her vehicle and walking to the next car.

When officers arrived Monday morning, she noticed part of her trunk had been dented and scratched, and the driver door window off its track.

“If nothing is done about this, it’s going to continue to happen over and over and over again,” Kennedy said.

A radio call saying “He has video footage of the criminal mischief that took place” came over as Eyewitness News was speaking with Chief Rick Janesko. Officers have been out in the community asking residents for surveillance video that may have captured the thief on camera.

“We’re trying to nail down the time frame that this has occurred. Right now we just have one, one view of the suspect,” Chief Janesko said.

Chief Janesko says Park Street, Orchard Street, Minooka Avenue and Crippen Street are among the areas targeted. He’s asking residents to make sure vehicles are locked and anything of value is removed.

“If your car is not in a garage at night time, lock it up. It’s not like it used to be here. People, some people are getting desperate,” Chief Janesko said.

The chief tells Eyewitness News the majority of the cars broken into were unlocked while there were a few that were locked. Kennedy says she’s looking for change, an option, putting together a neighborhood crime watch.

If you believe your vehicle was targeted or know any information about the individual behind the break-ins, you’re asked to contact the police department here.