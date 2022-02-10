More than $330,000 in grants awarded to 25 local fire and EMS organizations

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — More than $300,000 in grants were awarded to 25 fire and EMS organizations in Luzerne, Lackawanna and Wyoming Counties.

A total of $331,000 was distributed to the organizations through the Pennsylvania Fire Company and Emergency Medical Service Grant Program.

Below is a list of the winning organizations:

Lackawanna County

  • Fleetville Volunteer Fire Company of Benton Township – $15,000.

Luzerne County

  • Back Mountain Regional Fire & EMS Inc. (EMS) – $16,655.
  • Back Mountain Regional Fire & EMS Inc. (fire) – $30,000.
  • Fairmount Township Volunteer Fire & Ambulance Company (EMS) – $8,325.
  • Fairmount Township Volunteer Fire & Ambulance Company (fire) – $15,000.
  • Harveys Lake Fire & Ambulance Company (EMS) – $8,325.
  • Harveys Lake Fire & Ambulance Company (fire) – $15,000.
  • Hunlock Creek Volunteer Ambulance Association Inc. – $8,325.
  • Hunlock Creek Volunteer Fire Company – $15,000.
  • Jonathan R. Davis Volunteer Fire Company – $15,000.
  • Kunkle Fire Company Inc. (EMS) – $8,325.
  • Kunkle Fire Company Inc. (fire) – $15,000.
  • Lake Silkworth Volunteer Fire Company – $15,000.
  • Sweet Valley Volunteer Fire Company – $15,000.

Wyoming County

  • Factoryville Fire Company (EMS) – $8,325.
  • Factoryville Fire Company (fire) – $15,000.
  • Lake Carey Volunteer Fire Company – $15,000.
  • Lake Winola Fire Company 1 (EMS) – $8,325.
  • Lake Winola Fire Company 1 (fire) – $15,000.
  • Meshoppen Volunteer Fire Company (EMS) – $8,325.
  • Meshoppen Volunteer Fire Company (fire) – $15,000.
  • Northmoreland Township Volunteer Fire Company – $15,000.
  • Noxen Community Ambulance Association – $8,325.
  • Noxen Volunteer Fire Company – $15,000.
  • Tunkhannock Community Ambulance Association – $8,325.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

