More than $330,000 in grants awarded to 25 local fire and EMS organizations

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — More than $300,000 in grants were awarded to 25 fire and EMS organizations in Luzerne, Lackawanna and Wyoming Counties.

A total of $331,000 was distributed to the organizations through the Pennsylvania Fire Company and Emergency Medical Service Grant Program.

Below is a list of the winning organizations:

Lackawanna County

Fleetville Volunteer Fire Company of Benton Township – $15,000.

Luzerne County

Back Mountain Regional Fire & EMS Inc. (EMS) – $16,655.

Back Mountain Regional Fire & EMS Inc. (fire) – $30,000.

Fairmount Township Volunteer Fire & Ambulance Company (EMS) – $8,325.

Fairmount Township Volunteer Fire & Ambulance Company (fire) – $15,000.

Harveys Lake Fire & Ambulance Company (EMS) – $8,325.

Harveys Lake Fire & Ambulance Company (fire) – $15,000.

Hunlock Creek Volunteer Ambulance Association Inc. – $8,325.

Hunlock Creek Volunteer Fire Company – $15,000.

Jonathan R. Davis Volunteer Fire Company – $15,000.

Kunkle Fire Company Inc. (EMS) – $8,325.

Kunkle Fire Company Inc. (fire) – $15,000.

Lake Silkworth Volunteer Fire Company – $15,000.

Sweet Valley Volunteer Fire Company – $15,000.

Wyoming County