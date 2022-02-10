More than $330,000 in grants awarded to 25 local fire and EMS organizations

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — More than $300,000 in grants were awarded to 25 fire and EMS organizations in Luzerne, Lackawanna and Wyoming Counties.
A total of $331,000 was distributed to the organizations through the Pennsylvania Fire Company and Emergency Medical Service Grant Program.
Below is a list of the winning organizations:
Lackawanna County
- Fleetville Volunteer Fire Company of Benton Township – $15,000.
Luzerne County
- Back Mountain Regional Fire & EMS Inc. (EMS) – $16,655.
- Back Mountain Regional Fire & EMS Inc. (fire) – $30,000.
- Fairmount Township Volunteer Fire & Ambulance Company (EMS) – $8,325.
- Fairmount Township Volunteer Fire & Ambulance Company (fire) – $15,000.
- Harveys Lake Fire & Ambulance Company (EMS) – $8,325.
- Harveys Lake Fire & Ambulance Company (fire) – $15,000.
- Hunlock Creek Volunteer Ambulance Association Inc. – $8,325.
- Hunlock Creek Volunteer Fire Company – $15,000.
- Jonathan R. Davis Volunteer Fire Company – $15,000.
- Kunkle Fire Company Inc. (EMS) – $8,325.
- Kunkle Fire Company Inc. (fire) – $15,000.
- Lake Silkworth Volunteer Fire Company – $15,000.
- Sweet Valley Volunteer Fire Company – $15,000.
Wyoming County
- Factoryville Fire Company (EMS) – $8,325.
- Factoryville Fire Company (fire) – $15,000.
- Lake Carey Volunteer Fire Company – $15,000.
- Lake Winola Fire Company 1 (EMS) – $8,325.
- Lake Winola Fire Company 1 (fire) – $15,000.
- Meshoppen Volunteer Fire Company (EMS) – $8,325.
- Meshoppen Volunteer Fire Company (fire) – $15,000.
- Northmoreland Township Volunteer Fire Company – $15,000.
- Noxen Community Ambulance Association – $8,325.
- Noxen Volunteer Fire Company – $15,000.
- Tunkhannock Community Ambulance Association – $8,325.