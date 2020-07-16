More than $30 million in funding for construction in 23 Pennsylvania Counties

HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Governor Wolf announced on Thursday that $30.2 million in grants will be distributed to 23 Pennsylvania counties for construction across the state.

Wolf’s administration says the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) made selections on the projects based on criteria of safety benefits, regional economic conditions, the technical and financial feasibility, job creation, energy efficiency and operational sustainability.

Counties in our area receiving grants include: Columbia, Lackawanna, Luzerne and Wyoming Counties.

Luzerne County is set to receive $1.9 million to correct the North Main Street curve which routinely experiences traffic issues and accidents.

In Lackawanna County the City of Scranton will get $1.1 million to replace the Ash Street Bridge in east Scranton.

$650,760 was given to Columbia County for the rehabilitation of three county bridges, 24, 49 and 116.

Wyoming County will receive $786,900 for the replacement of Fox Road Bridge in Tunkhannock Township.