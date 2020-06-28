More stimulus checks could come

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WBRE/WYOU) — Americans could be receiving a second round of a stimulus payment.

It’s an idea both parties are lobbying for to send more financial relief. It was the topic of an hours-long discussion at the Senate GOP luncheon. The Senate is said to be working out the details of exactly how and when the payments will be given out..

They say they want to avoid giving a reward to people who don’t want to work, but they also want to provide direct assistance, something like a payroll tax holiday.

“That is a little challenging because the payroll tax is how we pay for Medicare and social security, but that would be a way to get money directly in the hands of people who need the cash,” U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R) – Texas, said.

“We want to take our time and make sure we’re thoughtful, so whatever we do, it’ll be much more targeted,” Treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin said.

Democrats agree on having a second round of checks. And President Trump has also signaled interest in the idea.