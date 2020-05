HARRISBURG, DAUPHIN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two more rest areas in our coverage area have opened for motorists.

According to a press release from PennDOT, the two rest areas are on Interstate 80 in Columbia County, one in each direction.

The rest area on I-80 westbound is 10 miles west of Exit 256. The rest area on I-80 eastbound is three and a half miles east of Exit 242.

The department will continue to evaluate and will determine whether additional locations can be reopened.