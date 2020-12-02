‘More representation of more people’: Focus on diversity from NEPA to the White House

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) As announcements continue to come from the president-elect’s incoming administration we are seeing a commitment to diversity in senior positions.

We live in a region where we’re seeing more diversity on the ballots from year to year, we’re also seeing more offices take shape. In recent history, Williamsport has its first Black mayor, Scranton? It’s first female mayor and boasting their first openly gay councilwoman.

Like the incoming Biden administration is shaping up to be, it’s not just those ‘in office.’

Mayor Paige Cognetti (I) is working hand in hand, with community groups like Creating Change For the People, the Black Scranton Project and the organizing Lackawanna County NAACP.

She says they are creating an environment where the people serving truly ‘represent.’

“It’s about governing for everyone,” Cognetti said. “it really is and that’s what we try to do here in scranton and that’s what joe biden promised. Throughout this last year and especially i think since his transition has begun.”

From here in Northeast and Central Pennsylvania to the White House, people are noticing.

“it is important to the regime, and they’ve even said this as much, so have more representation of more people,” said bucknell university political science assistant professor courtney burns.

While the Biden administration is bringing in diversity to the capitol, it’s important to recognize that the last four years have also seen more women and people of color taking senior roles. Some are recognizing a wider variety of gender and race for incoming positions.

“It makes me look at my daughter and still grow up seeing people that look like her and be able to see like, i can, i can do this,” said director of human resources for Scranton, Amber Viola.

As we transition to the next four years, many we’ve spoken to say continuing announcements of diverse senior officials may be what the nation needs to heal in these divided times.