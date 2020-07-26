More regulations for restaurants

OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board has updated regulations for restaurants and bars to further prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Drinks must now come with a meal at bars and restaurants like Cafe Rinaldi in Old Forge. It’s the result of a Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board regulation amid the pandemic and clarified this past Wednesday.

“I really think the restaurants are being treated a lot different from everybody else,” said Jim Forti, Old Forge.

In an effort to limit the spread of COVID-19, the LCB released guidelines saying patrons must order a meal if they want to order alcohol. Some people say it’s unfair to bars which are, for the most part, back to being closed and don’t see how the regulation is effective.

“I don’t think there is any additional exposure because people are sitting at a bar and having a drink, whether they eat or not yeah, what’s the difference. They’re there,” said Forti.

The LCB recently took it a step further defining the word “meal” in its regulation as “food prepared on the premises, sufficient to constitute breakfast, lunch or dinner.” The complimentary bread on the table for example, doesn’t count. Some people say they can see both sides of the matter.

“You’re affecting people’s income, you’re affecting people’s livelihood, but, by the same token, you weigh out the outcomes, is it as bad as affecting someone’s life,” said Bryan Baylee, Moosic.

The regulation also says patrons cannot order any more drinks once their meal is finished. The owner here says setting a time regulation rather than a service regulation might be a better option.

“They’ll be able to get them in there, serve them, have a little time out, make some money, pay your bills, pay your workers,” said Russell Rinaldi, Owner and Operator, Cafe Rinaldi.

It’s an alternative that would work for customers like Devon Brown.

“We’ve been giving each restaurant a little business here and there what we can but you know we don’t stay long we eat our dinner then we leave,” said Brown.