More mental health resources coming to Williamsport

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Mayor Derek Slaughter says the city applied for a $600,000 grant from the DOJ to help fund more mental health programs.

Assistant chief Jason Bolt from the Williamsport PD says this will take some work off their plates and allow those with mental health issues to get the care the need. Mayor Slaughter says they’re waiting on the news about the grant, which could come any day now.

The mayor also says even if they don’t get approved, they still will work to create these programs. This could take effect by the end of 2022.

