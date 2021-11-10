More information released in case of Lycoming County homicide

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Eyewitness News is learning more Wednesday night in the case of two girls found murdered in Lycoming County.

Between 2015 and 2018, two Protections From Abuse orders were filed against the children’s father, restricting contact with at least one daughter. Eyewitness News learned earlier this week Jasmine and Nicole Snyder have been dead since 2017.

Marie Snyder, the girls’ mother, filed to extend the PFA in 2018. The two were dead for more than a year when the extension was granted.

We reached out to the county’s district attorney office, but have not heard back.