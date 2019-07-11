More information being released about deadly Pittston fire

PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— We are learning more tonight about the fire that killed an 11-year-old Luzerne County boy early Tuesday morning.

Investigators say Aiden Middlemiss died from injuries suffered in that fire at his Pittston home. Three juveniles were taken into custody in connection with the fire.

Investigators are not saying officially what may have started the fire, but sources close to the investigation say they are looking very closely that it may have been started by fireworks that were ignited on the front porch of the home on Wood Street.

“We heard a lot of screaming, yelling. Some said call 911. We called 911,” neighbor Gail Barbrie said.

Gail Barbrie and her husband Nick say they will never forget what they saw and heard early Tuesday morning.

“Flames were shooting from the porch. It was terrible. People who live in the house ran across the street. They were watching. Everyone was concerned of course because there was a boy inside,” Gail said.

11-year-old Aiden Middlemiss was trapped on the second floor. Five other people escaped the flames. Three jumped from a second-floor window. Two others got out from the first floor. Nick rushed over with a ladder hoping to help rescue the boy. The smoke and flames were simply too much.

“That fire spread so quickly. It looked like, I thought it was a grill, a cooker on the corner of the house on the porch. I had no idea that they are uncovering different things at this point,” Nick said.

Fire investigators are not commenting on what they found on the front porch. But sources close to the case tell the I-Team that fireworks are being looked at as a possible source of the fire. Police have said that three juveniles are in custody in connection with the deadly fire.

“It’s gut-wrenching. I’m a Vietnam vet. I’ve seen a lot of tragedy. When you see a young fella like that dying, it’s a tragedy,” Nick said.

A family friend who set up the GoFundMe page indicated that Middlemiss was a foster child. Several family members were at the scene Wednesday. They did not want to speak about what happened. The investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing

Aiden Middlemiss was a student at the Pittston Middle School where officials say counselors were at the school Wednesday and will be there again from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday. Grief counselors are also being made available to the firefighters who responded to the scene.