More Construction for Interstate 81

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE / WYOU-TV) News flash! There’s more construction planned for Interstate 81.

PennDOT announced travelers heading north on the interstate between the Moosic exit (exit 180) and the Davis Street Bridge (exit 182) will face some delays as they split the traffic pattern into separate lanes.

The split will allow traffic to flow on the shoulders of the road so workers can continue to repair the pavement.

James May, PennDOT’s Regional Press Director, says another split is set to be introduced Wednesday night from 7 p.m. to 6 p.m.

“Tonight, they plan on putting a second split in, just a little north of the Davis Street exit here. A portion of it will go back to Davis Street, right here in this area this evening,” said May.

May says the biggest impact of this project is essentially getting the traffic to move over and doing the split itself.

“The contractor needs to get out and do work right in the middle of the interstate,” May said.

Dave from Scranton says people need to stay safe, but keep traffic flowing.

“I am going to avoid it as much as possible. But, the main thing is, people have to keep their foot on the gas and keep going and not slow down too much. But, not drive like a maniac,” he says.

PennDOT says they will paint lines and bring in Jersey barriers to set up the new traffic pattern. May says it was important to keep the flow of two lanes moving since it is a congested area.

The road work will continue through early September and motorists are reminded the speed limit is reduced to 45 mph.