BLOOMSBURG, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — On Tuesday, the Bloomsburg Fair announced the cancellation of more concert events via Facebook.

According to the post, the Pat Benatar, Jon Pardi, Brad Paisley and Chicago concerts for the 2020 Bloomsburg Fair have been postponed until the 2021 fair week.

Guests can either keep their tickets and seat assignments for the purchased show for next year’s concert, or visit the website for a refund.