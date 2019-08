OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — We have a travel alert for drivers in Lackawanna County.

Moosic Road in Old Forge is now completely closed at the railroad crossing. The road will remain closed until next Monday, August 12th.

The railroad company will be replacing the tracks and a contractor from PennDOT will pave the approaches to the railroad.

Detours are set up and drivers will still have access to all businesses along the route.