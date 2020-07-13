Monument installed at local veterans memorial park

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – The long awaited monument is being put up at the Scranton Veterans Memorial Park in Scranton.









It has taken five years to get the 962 names of the fallen from Scranton and Minooka on the wall.

VFW 25 along with other VFW’s help make it all possible.

A crane will be putting the 21 piece monument together all week. One side features all the names and the other side has pictures.

We speak to a veteran who came to check it out because his brother is named and also with the commander of VFW 25.

